Visit These Villages In Himachal Pradesh For Mesmerising Views

Himachal Pradesh is well known for its breathtaking landscapes, including snow-capped mountains, lush green forests, and rushing rivers and streams. It is one of the much-loved vacation spots for those who enjoy hiking and are seeking a peaceful retreat. Places like Shimla, Manali, and Kullu are often filled with tourists. However, this state has some beautiful villages that will help you escape from the hustle-bustle of city life.

Nako: A lakeside hamlet with clean mountain air that is situated on the border between India and China. Any time of year is an excellent time to visit this place, but one should visit it during winters as the surroundings are particularly magical. The mountains are covered in snow. In the summer, visitors can go boating on Nako Lake, and in the winter, when the lake’s surface is icy, they can go ice skating.

Kibber: Kibber is situated in the lovely Spiti Valley. There is a wildlife sanctuary where you can see mountain animals like Himalayan wolves, ibex, snow leopards, and Tibetan woolly hares. You can trek to Key Gompa, the largest monastery in the Spiti Valley, which is only four kilometers away. There are guesthouses and homestay alternatives in the area. You can visit Kibber only from June to October.

Kalpa: The riverside town of Kalpa in the Kinnaur district, Kalpa is frequently referred to as a surprise location. Kalpa is a unique location that is ideal for anyone seeking some peace and quiet in the highlands, surrounded by nature and with a very relaxed atmosphere.

Dhankar: This stunning village is situated between Tabo and Kaza and remains untouched by commercialization. There is a Dhyana Buddha statue at the Dhankar Gompa, an old monastery. The monastery has a museum containing antiquated Buddhist artifacts.

Malana: Unspoiled natural beauty, finely carved temples, and vistas of the Deo Tibba and Chanderkhani peaks are all that make this historic village called Malana a beautiful vacation spot for tourists.

