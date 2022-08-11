Visit This Mesmerising Butterfly Forest In Karnataka And It Will Make Your Day

Bisle Ghat in Karnataka is home to millions of enchanting Butterflies. This relatively unknown rainforest is a treat for every nature lover.

During this holiday season, you should visit those places that have been on your travel wish list for many years. Many people make plans to go to their favourite hill stations or their preferred coastal towns. However, if you are a nature lover, you will fall in love with the Bisle Ghat in Karnataka. Bisle Ghat is home to India’s most spectacular rainforest.

Straddling three regions of Karnataka, namely Kodagu, Malnad and Dakshina Kannada, Bisle Ghat is an absolute treat to the eyes. Several types of butterflies are found in Bisle Ghat and for this reason, it is also known as the Butterfly Forest of Karnataka. During the rainy season, migratory butterflies are also seen in this dense forest. Apart from the enchanting butterflies, you can also experience the delightful chirping of birds and blissful greenery.

