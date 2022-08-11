CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#CommonwealthGames2022#LaalSinghChaddha#IndependenceDay
Home » News » Lifestyle » Visit This Mesmerising Butterfly Forest In Karnataka And It Will Make Your Day
1-MIN READ

Visit This Mesmerising Butterfly Forest In Karnataka And It Will Make Your Day

By: Lifestyle Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 11, 2022, 10:43 IST

Bangalore, India

It is quite rare to see such an untouched ecosystem in this era.

It is quite rare to see such an untouched ecosystem in this era.

Bisle Ghat is home to India’s most spectacular rainforest.

Bisle Ghat in Karnataka is home to millions of enchanting Butterflies. This relatively unknown rainforest is a treat for every nature lover.

During this holiday season, you should visit those places that have been on your travel wish list for many years. Many people make plans to go to their favourite hill stations or their preferred coastal towns. However, if you are a nature lover, you will fall in love with the Bisle Ghat in Karnataka. Bisle Ghat is home to India’s most spectacular rainforest.

Straddling three regions of Karnataka, namely Kodagu, Malnad and Dakshina Kannada, Bisle Ghat is an absolute treat to the eyes. Several types of butterflies are found in Bisle Ghat and for this reason, it is also known as the Butterfly Forest of Karnataka. During the rainy season, migratory butterflies are also seen in this dense forest. Apart from the enchanting butterflies, you can also experience the delightful chirping of birds and blissful greenery.

About the Author

Lifestyle Desk

Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know a...Read More

Tags:
first published:August 11, 2022, 10:43 IST
last updated:August 11, 2022, 10:43 IST