Visit This School In Odisha, Where Children Learn With Innovative Methods, Only On HistoryTV18

When bright young people from villages leave for cities to pursue higher education and a better future, it’s very rare for someone to come back and change the lives of other children.

Meet Anil Pradhan from Odisha who returned to his village after completing his education so he could empower kids with knowledge in a practical and memorable way.

Hailing from Baral, Odisha, Anil studied Civil Engineering in Bhubaneswar and it was then that it dawned upon him that practical learning helped with a deeper understanding than from reading books. He returned to his village to set up Young Tinker Academy where kids learn their curriculum in very unique classes like ‘Kabaad Se Jugaad’ that encourages innovative use of scrap to create useful products , ‘Zor Ka Jhatka’ where electronics and IT knowledge is used to build smart products and ‘Tod Phod Jod’ where kids learn to take apart electrical appliances to understand how they work. He has so far educated over 15,000 students. Not only has his initiative won him many awards, many students have gone on to win awards for their innovations. Learn more about this unique learning academy this Monday at 8 PM on ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’!

Watch the story of Young Tinkers Academy in Baral, Odisha along with other incredible stories from across the length and breadth of the country, including a start-up from Haryana that is creating shoes from plastic waste.

