Visitors Can Now Walk Through The Tunnel Beneath The Niagara Falls That Was Constructed More Than 100 Years Back

Niagara Falls which was originally called ‘Elgin’ is one of the most astounding sights in the world. Over the years, people from far and wide have travelled to see this magnificent view but very recently a tunnel that was constructed more than a century ago has been opened up for public viewing so that visitors can enjoy a different view and also get to know about the power station that was there years ago.

Based on reports by CNN, this 670-meter tunnel that was constructed more than 100 years ago has now been opened up on the Canadian side of the falls so that visitors can get a sneak peek into the engineering expertise of the yesteryears.

“The power station, which operated from 1905 until 2006, diverted water from the mighty Niagara River to run giant generators that electrified regional industry and contributed to the nearby Great Lakes port of Buffalo becoming known as the City of Light,” CNN reported as well.

Fox4News in their report mentioned, “A glass-enclosed elevator takes visitors to the tunnel, where they can walk through the space below the power station that takes them to a viewing area to see the beautiful views at Niagara Falls.”

They further added, “The power station, built in 1905 on the Canadian side of the Niagara River, has hidden decks and gives visitors a deep dive into the history of how workers kept it running for over a century.”

