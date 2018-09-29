Vitamin B May Boost Kidney Function in Young Diabetics

Adolescents suffering from Type-1 diabetes may benefit from Vitamin B supplements as it improves kidney functions by protecting against development and progression of renal diseases, a new study has found.The findings suggest Vitamin B supplements, in addition to traditional angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitor therapy may be a simple, safe and cost-effective strategy for early intervention, said co-author Nancy Samir Elbarbary from the Ain Shams University in Cairo.The study, presented at the 57th Annual European Society for Paediatric Endocrinology Meeting, involved nearly 100 participants with Vitamin B12-deficiency and Type-1 diabetes, aged between 12-18 years.Those with early signs of diabetic kidney disease were given either Vitamin B supplements or no treatment, over a 12-week period.The children who got the supplements showed significant changes in several blood markers that overall indicated improvements in their blood glucose regulation and kidney function, the researchers said."This is a relatively small study. The findings still need to be confirmed in larger, multi-centre randomised trials," Elbarbary noted.