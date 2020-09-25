Vitamin B12 Deficiency: Feeling Tired or Exhaustion Can Be a Sign

People feel exhausted or tired very often and more in regard to the prevailing situation of the pandemic. In most cases, fatigue is the effect of lifestyle disorder such as sleep, physical activity, diet and stress level. However, feeling tired can also be a symptom of underlying health condition and diseases.

Tiredness is also the most common symptoms of a Vit B12 deficiency. But, does not necessarily mean that you have vitamin B12 deficiency!

Here are other symptoms of Vitamin B12 deficiency that will make it easy for you to understand.

B12 deficiency symptoms may take years to fully shown but some of the basic signs can be:

You can feel weak or tired most of the time

It can lead you to find difficulty in walking as you feel exhausted

You might develop weakness in eyesight or vision disturbances

Insomnia or not able to sleep can be another sign of lack of B12 in your body

You might gain excess weight as compared to your normal body weight

Mouth ulcers can be formed quite often

Shortness of breath or breathlessness happening consecutively

Your skin might become pale or change colour

Constipation or diarrhoea and feeling gassy all the time

Loss of appetite

Nerve problems like tingling or sensation including pins

Muscle weakness and pain in your body

Mental problems like depression, memory loss, or mood changes

A person with B12 deficiency will not able to produce enough red blood cells to transport oxygen effectively throughout your body. If you a vegetarian and doesn’t eat any animal products like meat, milk, cheese or eggs and dairy products, then you are likely to have vitamin B12 deficiency in your body.

Treatment for Vitamin B12 Deficiency

If the deficiency is caused by the lack of vitamin in your diet, then you can prescribed vitamin B12 tablets or you can inject hydroxocobalamin twice a year, as per your doctor’s advice.

Consult a health expert or doctor for more in-depth treatment and advice.