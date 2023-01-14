Vitamin B12 Deficiency: Symptoms, Causes and Treatment

Taking a healthy diet and keeping your fitness in check is extremely important. Feeding your body with essential vitamins and minerals is significant, otherwise, it can take a toll on your health. Vitamin B12 is one of the most important nutrients, which helps your body in various processes such as DNA synthesis, energy production, and central nervous system function.

Despite the fact that B12 is found in several foods, Vitamin B12 deficiency is quite prevalent. This is frequently brought on by unhealthy food intake, malabsorption, specific disease, or the consumption of B12-depleting medications.

Take a look at the signs, symptoms and treatment of Vitamin B12 deficiency.

Symptoms

Fatigue

Shortness of breath

Dizziness

Pale or yellowish skin

Irregular heartbeats

Weight loss

Numbness or tingling in the hands and feet

Muscle weakness

Personality changes

Unsteady movements

Confusion or forgetfulness

Causes of Vitamin B12 deficiency

Diet: Vitamin B12 is mostly found in meat, eggs, or milk. You should add these options to your diet. But if you are vegetarian, then worry not, breakfast cereals and nutritional yeast food products can also be consumed for better health.

Pernicious anaemia: People who suffer from pernicious anaemia, a rare medical condition, are unable to produce intrinsic factors, a protein produced by your stomach. For your body to properly absorb vitamin B12, you must have an intrinsic factor.

Gastric surgeries: Lack of vitamin B12 is frequently caused by gastroenteritis, an inflammation of the stomach lining. It may cause a vitamin B12 deficiency because your stomach lacks hydrochloric acid, which is required for vitamin B12 absorption.

Intestinal problems. Your body may not be able to effectively absorb vitamin B12 if you have digestive disorders like Crohn’s disease or celiac disease.

Treatment

It is frequently treated with cyanocobalamin. Depending on the underlying reason for the shortage, the patient requires treatment until their vitamin B12 levels return to normal, or they may require lifelong vitamin B12 medication. Treatment options for vitamin B12 include Vitamin B12 oral medication, Vitamin B12 intramuscular injections (a shot that goes into the muscle), Vitamin B12 nasal gel and Vitamin B12 nasal spray.

Certain dietary food eating habits should be followed to reduce the deficiency of Vitamin B12 in your body. Health experts recommend eggs, soyabean, curd, oats, milk, cottage cheese, green vegetables, salmon fish, and lobster, as they are rich in Vitamin B12.

