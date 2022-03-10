Vitamin C Deficiency Could Lead To These Diseases

Vitamin C is one of the most important nutrients our body needs. Vitamin C aids in bone development, blood vessel health and healing of wounds. It is also essential for the proper production of collagen in the body. This is why a deficiency of Vitamin C can lead to a variety of ailments, some of which can be life-threatening.

Diseases caused by Vitamin C deficiency:

Scurvy

Scurvy is the most common disease caused by a lack of Vitamin C. It indicates a severe deficiency in Vitamin C in the diet, which can result in bruising, bleeding gums, weakness, lethargy, and rashes. Weariness, a loss of appetite, irritability and joint pain are among the early symptoms. It can lead to anaemia, gingivitis, and skin bleeding if left untreated.

Hyperthyroidism

If your Vitamin C-rich food intake is low, you could get hyperthyroidism. This complication is associated with the thyroid gland. The thyroid gland begins to secrete more hormones as a result of this. Vitamin C intake is very essential for thyroid health. Period issues, weight loss, high heart rate, increased appetite, nervousness, and tremors are all symptoms of hyperthyroidism.

Anaemia

Apart from its numerous advantages, Vitamin C aids in iron absorption, which is important in preventing disorders like anaemia, which is caused by a decrease in the number or quality of red blood cells in the body. Fatigue, paleness, shortness of breath, dizziness, and weight loss are the symptoms.

Vitamin C deficiency could lead to these problems:

Many other diseases in the body begin to occur as a result of a Vitamin C deficiency. It also causes skin problems.

Lack of Vitamin C also leads to bleeding of gums. Vitamin C is necessary for oral health. It strengthens teeth and keeps gums healthy. Vitamin C is also extremely important for maintaining skin health. It contains antioxidants that aid in the formation of collagen. Collagen is necessary for skin, hair, and joint health.

Foods rich in Vitamin C

Consumption of citrus fruits is very important to overcome Vitamin C deficiency. Green vegetables should be included in the diet as well. Oranges, lemons, grapes, strawberries, broccoli, and potatoes help in overcoming Vitamin C deficiency. Vitamin C supplements can also be taken after consulting your doctor.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

