Vitamin D Deficiency Increases Blood Sugar Levels: Study

Vitamin D deficiency means you don’t have enough vitamin D in your body and primarily affects the bones and muscles. Vitamin D is an essential vitamin that is used for normal bone development and maintenance. Vitamin D, also plays a vital role in the nervous system, musculoskeletal system and immune system. Recently, a new study has found that the deficiency of Vitamin D increases the level of blood sugar which is harmful to type 2 diabetes patients. It also has a risk of autoimmune disease.

According to the research, Vitamin D deficiency can also lead to multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis and type one diabetes. In the report published in the US National Library of Medicine Journal PubMed Central, it stated that vitamin D increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome.

“Vitamin D facilitates the secretion of insulin from pancreatic beta cells, thus appearing to regulate insulin secretion,” said the study.

The study also found that vitamin D helps prevent gestational diabetes. The main aim of the study was to investigate the relationship between glycemic control and D3 levels of vitamin D3 in patients with type 2 diabetes. Thus, it was seen that the individuals with type 2 diabetes had very low blood sugar and vitamin D3 deficiency.

To avoid having a deficiency of vitamin D ensure you get enough vitamin d in your diet or through sunlight. According to the Mayo Clinic, you can include egg yolks, cod liver oil, mushrooms, rainbow, fish and dairy products in your diet.

Other than this, if your body has a deficiency of Vitamin D then you are at risk of osteoporosis, rickets, osteomalacia, high blood pressure, cancer, autoimmune diseases and multiple sclerosis.

