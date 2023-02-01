Vitamin D Insufficiency Is Most Prevalent in Young Adults Under 25 in India: Study

Vitamin D, also known as the “Sunshine Vitamin," is an essential nutrient that aids in controlling the body’s levels of calcium and phosphate. This encourages stronger muscles, bones, and teeth in turn. The nutrient aids in reducing the likelihood of bone malformations including rickets in children and osteomalacia, a disorder that causes bone discomfort in adults, according to the UK National Health Services (NHS).

However, it is equally necessary to comprehend the health dangers associated with vitamin D insufficiency as it is to be aware of the functions of vitamin D. Several health problems are reportedly brought on by low quantities of this vitamin. In fact, studies have connected vitamin D insufficiency to diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, depression, and prostate cancer. The fact that a sizable portion of India’s population experiences this vitamin shortage, however, raises even more serious concerns.

ALSO READ: Nutritionist Suggests These Vegan Foods To Overcome Calcium Deficiency

Startling statistics from Tata 1mg Labs show that approximately 76% of Indians are vitamin D deficient. Over 2.2 lakh people were tested as part of the study, which was done across 27 Indian cities.

According to the research, 79% of men and 75% of women had lower-than-optimal vitamin D levels in their bodies.

Of all the cities from which the data was gathered, Vadodara (89%) and Surat (88%) had the highest and Delhi-NCR the lowest (72%) incidences of vitamin D insufficiency.

Effect on children:

When compared to the national average, younger persons were shown to be more susceptible to Vitamin D deficiency, according to an examination of Tata 1mg data. The age range below 25 years had the highest prevalence of it (84%), followed by the age range of 25 to 40 years (81%), per the survey.

ALSO READ: Is Medical Cannabis Beneficial For The Treatment Of Sleep Disorders? Find Out

Data on vitamin D levels for all of India based on the examination of 2.2 lakh samples between March and August 2022:

Gender Percentage Male 79% Female 75%

Age group Percentage Below 25 years 84% 25-40 81%

Causes

According to Dr. Rajeev Sharma, VP, Medical Affairs, Tata 1mg: “Changes in dietary patterns and a lifestyle spent indoors with little exposure to sunlight have resulted in a sharp rise in vitamin D insufficiency patients. The significantly higher prevalence among young adults can possibly be related to their lower intake of foods high in vitamin D, such as oily fish and fortified cereals. However, seasonal fluctuations in sunshine exposure can also be a plausible explanation, particularly in the winter. Pregnancies that are unplanned and unspaced in women with nutritional deficiencies may affect the vitamin D status of both the mother and the foetus.

ALSO READ: Take on Hypoglycaemia With These 5 Tips To Lower Blood Sugar Level

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here