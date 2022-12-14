Vitamin D May Lower Chances Of Preventing Dementia And Alzhiemer’s: Study

Scientists have found that supplementation of Vitamin D can significantly lower the chance of developing the onset of neurological diseases like dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. A new study published in the Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association found that higher concentrations of Vitamin D in the brain reduce the chances of the onset of dementia or other cognitive impairments. The scientists found that the chances of developing dementia or other cognitive issues were lowered by 25-33 percent if the concentration of 25(OH)D3, the final processed form of Vitamin D in the body and also known as calcidiol, was doubled in the brain.

“In conclusion, the results of this study suggest that Vitamin D in the brain may be involved in cognitive decline,” the research said. The scientists behind the study acknowledged that there were several limitations to the study including the fact that higher Vitamin D concentration in the brain may be a sign of resilience against cognitive impairment and not a cause for improved resilience.

However, with the number of patients suffering from dementia expected to hit 150 million by 2050 there is an urgent need to research preventive strategies against the cognitive disease.

What is dementia?

Dementia is a term used to describe a group of symptoms affecting memory and social abilities that severely interfere with your daily life. It is a term used for neuro-degenerative brain disorders that occur in older age. However, Alzheimer’s disease is one of the most common causes of dementia.

Dementia is caused by a loss of nerve cells and their connections in the brain. It can affect people differently, depending on the area of the brain that is damaged. Memory loss, difficulty in communication or handling complex tasks and psychological changes such as depression, anxiety, maladaptive behaviour, and hallucinations are some of the symptoms of dementia.

An unhealthy diet, lack of exercise, excessive use of alcohol, smoking, diabetes, cardiovascular problems like high blood pressure and high cholesterol, are some of the risk factors for dementia.

