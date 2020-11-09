Vitamin E Extract from Palm Oil Boosts Immunity, Here's How You Can Add it to Your Diet

Have you heard of palm oil? Palm oil is extracted from the fruits of palm trees. Studies have claim that Vitamin E drawn out from the palm oil boosts the immune response of the body.

Palm oil is an edible oil loaded with rich nutrients that can control blood pressure and cholesterol, treat vitamin A deficiency and aging. It has a large source of vitamin E that can help to promote skin and hair health. Tocopherols and tocotrienols are also present in palm oil which has antioxidant effects that can protect cells from damage.

The study was conducted on the liver cells of mice, by a team of researchers from Malaysia and Libya, published in the journal Current Pharmaceutical Biotechnology.

Co-author of the research, Azman Abdullah said that this study is the first vivo study on the effect of tocotrienols on Nrf2 on the genetic material in the nucleus. The protein Nrf2 helps to regulate Antioxidant Proteins to prevent oxidative damage in a body. The team observes the maximum effect of Nrf2 translation in the liver cell nucleus is observed after 60 minutes of injecting the palm oil.

Here are some of the ways to add palm oil to your diet:

• Use palm oil for daily cooking instead of the other regular oils or use palm oil for cooking on alternative days.

• Replace butter with palm oil in your meals.

• Use it as a dip and sauces or add a few drops of oil in the pickles or sauce.

• Add few drops of palm oil while kneading the dough. Put in the flour while baking your cookies and other food.

• Use it as an alternative to marinating.

• Sprinkle few drops while mixing the salad.

Palm oil is an economical source of vitamin E which has a huge benefit for the immune system that includes antioxidant, produces anti-cancer activity, and cytoprotective actions.

The various effects of the palm oil should be attained by adding it in your diet to take the benefits of the vitamin E extract.