English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vivienne Westwood's Son Slams Documentary Made On Her
He believes the director didn't do his job perfectly.
(Photo: Designer Vivienne Westwood poses for a portrait before her catwalk show at London Fashion Week Men's in London/ Reuters)
British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood's son Ben has criticised a documentary about his mother's legacy because it focused too much on old footage and not enough on her charity work.
Ben has questioned the credibility of the "Westwood: Punk, Icon, Activist" documentary, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and is currently showing at London cinemas.
He believes the director, Lorna Tucker, didn't feature enough about his mother's activism and charity work and instead focused on archive footage, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
In a statement posted to Dazed magazine, he said: "Just recently, I have had the chance to watch the film that Lorna Tucker has been making for the last three years, about my mother Vivienne and I would like to make a statement.
"Lorna asked Vivienne if she could make a film about her activism. Vivienne agreed because she wanted to help her. Vivienne asked for no money and everybody was extremely generous with Lorna. She had access to Vivienne's home and her family and friends and we provided her with personal photos and archive material.
"But what was Lorna really doing for those three years? She had access to everything and yet she chose to focus on what was not important. She chose to miss the real story."
After the film was announced, Vivienne's representatives said it was a "shame" that it didn't focus "even five minutes" on the star's charity work.
Also Watch
Ben has questioned the credibility of the "Westwood: Punk, Icon, Activist" documentary, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and is currently showing at London cinemas.
He believes the director, Lorna Tucker, didn't feature enough about his mother's activism and charity work and instead focused on archive footage, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
In a statement posted to Dazed magazine, he said: "Just recently, I have had the chance to watch the film that Lorna Tucker has been making for the last three years, about my mother Vivienne and I would like to make a statement.
"Lorna asked Vivienne if she could make a film about her activism. Vivienne agreed because she wanted to help her. Vivienne asked for no money and everybody was extremely generous with Lorna. She had access to Vivienne's home and her family and friends and we provided her with personal photos and archive material.
"But what was Lorna really doing for those three years? She had access to everything and yet she chose to focus on what was not important. She chose to miss the real story."
After the film was announced, Vivienne's representatives said it was a "shame" that it didn't focus "even five minutes" on the star's charity work.
Also Watch
| Edited by: shifa khan
-
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Salman Khan Judgment Reaction: Jodhpur and Mumbai React as Superstar Gets 5 Years in Jail
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Monday 02 April , 2018 Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Video Wall
Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|England
|6
|3
|3
|12
|2
|Australia
|5
|4
|6
|15
|4
|Malaysia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Canada
|1
|3
|4
|8
|6
|Scotland
|1
|2
|2
|5
|7
|New Zealand
|1
|2
|0
|3
|8
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|South Africa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Papua New Guinea
|0
|2
|0
|2
|11
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|11
|Wales
|0
|1
|0
|1
|13
|Sri Lanka
|0
|0
|2
|2
|14
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Cyprus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Fiji
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Jamaica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Kenya
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Malta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Nauru
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Nigeria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Northern Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Samoa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Singapore
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Trinidad And Tobago
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Uganda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Audience's Response Matters Most: 'Blackmail' Director Abhinay Deo
- Top 5 Car Maintenance Tips to Keep Your Car Running this Summer
- Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival: List of Discounts And Combo Offers on Smartphones, TV, Wearables And More
- Weightlifter Gururaja Opens India’s Medal Tally With Silver in 56kg Category
- Watch: Ranbir Nails Ranveer’s Malhari Hook Step; Deepika Struggles With Copying the Move