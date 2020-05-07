Vizag Gas Leak: Cine Personalities Express Shock, Pray For Speedy Recovery Of Affected

Indian film personalities such as R Madhavan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, SS Rajamouli and others on Thursday expressed dismay after at least 11 people died and 1,000 others were exposed to the gas leak tragedy at a chemical plant in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam.

The tragedy, which took place in the early hours of Thursday, comes at a time when the country is reeling with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.The gas leak impacted villages within a 5-km radius of the plant, according to officials.

Taking to Twitter, Madhavan said he is praying for the safety of those exposed to the leak.

"I hope the sick ones recover soon," he added.

8 Dead, 1,000 Reportedly Sick After Gas Leak At Plant In Vizag: 10 Points.. Praying for the victims of this horrific incident . I hope the sick ones recover soon. 🙏🙏🙏👍 https://t.co/udyW3Jer1V — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) May 7, 2020

Ayushmann said he is "extremely saddened" to hear about the gas leak.

"Praying for everyone's safety there. Condolences to the families of the victims," the actor tweeted.

Extremely saddened to hear about the Visakhapatnam Gas Leak. Praying for everyone’s safety there. Condolences to the families of the victims.#VizagGasLeak — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) May 7, 2020

Rakul said she hopes measures are taken to get things under control soon.

"Stay safe my Vizag people," the actor, who has done many films in Telugu and Tamil cinema, wrote.

So sad to about the #VizagGasLeak ! My heart goes to all the people affected by this. I hope measures are taken really soon to get things under control. Stay safe my vizag people ❤️❤️❤️ — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) May 7, 2020

Rajamouli said he is deeply disturbed by the visuals from the Vizag gas leak.

"Praying for the recovery of those admitted to the hospital. Heartfelt condolences to those who lost their near and dear ones," the "Baahubali" director said.

Deeply disturbed by the visuals from the #VizagGasLeak. Praying for the recovery of those admitted to the hospital. Heartfelt condolences to those who lost their near and dear ones. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) May 7, 2020

Bollywood veteran and BJP MP Sunny Deol said he is praying for the well being of all and offered condolences to the families of the deceased in the tragedy.

Deeply pained to hear about the tragic gas leak in Vishakhapatnam. I pray for the well being of all. My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.#Vishakhapatnam — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) May 7, 2020

South star Mahesh Babu said it was "heart wrenching" to hear the news of the gas leak, "more so during these challenging times".

"Heartfelt condolences and strength to the bereaved families in this hour of need. Wishing a speedy recovery to those affected. My prayers for you... Stay safe VIZAG," he wrote on the microblogging site.

Heartwrenching to hear the news of #VizagGasLeak, more so during these challenging times... Heartfelt condolences and strength to the bereaved families in this hour of need. Wishing a speedy recovery to those affected. My prayers for you... Stay safe VIZAG. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) May 7, 2020

Actor Kajal Aggarwal said she was sending "all my love and support" to those affected by the tragedy.

Heartbroken hearing about the #VizagGasLeak deepest condolences to the families of the departed and speediest recoveries to those injured 💔 stay strong and be safe my Vizag family! Sending all my love and support. — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) May 7, 2020

"I hope all necessary measures are taken to make sure the affected people recover at the earliest. My thoughts and prayers with the people of Vizag," said her Magadheera co-star Ram Charan.

Heart breaking to see the visuals of #VizagGasLeak. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the people who are no more. I hope all necessary measures are taken to make sure the affected people recover at the earliest. My thoughts and prayers with the people of Vizag. 🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) May 7, 2020

Actors Arjun Kapoor, Tamannah Bhatia, Ali Fazal, Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan and Swara Bhasker also offered their condolences to the victims and their families, and prayed for the speedy recovery of the survivors.

The grim scenes of the tragedy recalled the Bhopal gas leak, the world's worst industrial disaster in which more than 3,000 people were killed and lakhs affected when methyl isocyanate gas leaked out from a Union Carbide plant on the intervening night of December 2-3, 1984.

