Vogue Beauty Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan Turn Up The Heat

The 10th edition of the Vogue beauty awards at JW Marriott, Mumbai last night was a star-struck affair last, quite literally. Keeping to the theme of ‘Disco’ for the 2019’s edition of the VBA, Bollywood stars turned up their glittering party attires, and were quite a treat to the eyes.

Names like Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shilpa Shetty and others made their appearance on the red carpet in their fancy best. Sara Ali Khan made her debut on the awards in a Shriya Som. See pictures below:

Sara was joined by her grandmother Sharmila Tagore who wore a gorgeous off-cream sareee for the event.

Alia Bhatt rocked the shiny disco dress with her hair tied in a pony tail.

Shahid’s silver and black suit surely looked like a must have for all the men out there.

Kriti Sanon’s bright pink gown by Monisha Jaisingh was a headturner. The gown had a sheer bodice with crystal-embellishment. Adding to it was a dramatic ruffled trail.

Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) is our Beauty Of The Year

Siddhant Chaturvedi looked quite the gentleman in a grey suit.

Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi) goes home with the Fresh Face (Male) award this evening

Vicky Kaushal chose to experiment in a dapper panelled Dior suit and was among the first guests to arrive for the night.

Shilpa Shetty showed off her accentuated curves in a Golden and black sequined long-gown.

Sunny Leone’s one shoulder glittery silver gown with black lace was too hot to handle.

The Arora sisters were bold and beautiful beauties at the red carpet and rocked their appearances as always. Malaika’s ensemble came from the studios of AADNEVIK, while sister Amrita looked gorgeous in black and gold.

Sonali Bendre made an appearance with her plus one-husband Goldie Behl and wore a shimmering black Rebecca Wallace.

Rakul Preet Singh turned up in a red hot gown.

