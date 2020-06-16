Vogue US Gets Slammed For Using Deepika Padukone As 'Prop' On Its Cover

Diet Prada, a fashion watchdog with over two million followers, called out an international magazine, Vogue, for using actress Deepika Padukone as "a prop" on its April 2019's cover issue.

Sharing a series of cover photos, shot by Vogue, Diet Prada pointed out how the renowned international magazine has been using people of colour as "props" and "glamorising" the white privilege.

The post read, "In celebration of global talent, the issue championed 'the new center, which is everywhere and nowhere at once.' Despite Vogue’s intentions, it was glaringly obvious that in this new center, white women were still at its center. Actresses of colour like Adesua Etomi and Deepika Padukone were pushed to the side, serving more as props for white actresses like Scarlett Johansson and Vanessa Kirby’.

For the uninitiated, Deepika had shared the April 2019 issue of Vogue US with Avengers actress Scarlett Johansson and Korean actress Doona Bae. The issue, which celebrated global talent from across 14 countries, also featured Widows actress Elizabeth Debicki, Baby Driver actress Eiza Gonzalez and more.