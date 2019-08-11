Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

VS Naipaul Death Anniversary: 5 Must Read Books by the Nobel Laureate

On the author's first death anniversary, here's looking at 5 books by VS Naipaul that one must read.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 11, 2019, 10:26 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
VS Naipaul Death Anniversary: 5 Must Read Books by the Nobel Laureate
Indo-Caribbean Novelist V.S Naipaul. (Image: Associated Press)
Loading...

The winner of the 1971 Booker for his novel In a Free State, the Trinidadian-British writer, who passed away on August 11, 2018, was known for his complex novels of the wider world. Though known for his controversial views, Naipaul, who received a knighthood in Britain in 1990, and the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2001, published more than thirty books in a career that spanned fifty years. The acclaimed author passed away at his home in London less than a week short of his 86th birthday.

On the author's first death anniversary, here's looking at 5 books by Naipaul one must read.

A House for Mr Biswas (1961)

Naipaul's first work that gave him international fame, A House for Mr Biswas traces the story of Mohun Biswas, an Indo-Trinidadian who strives for success and mostly fails. He marries into the Tulsi family only to find himself being dominated by the allaince. The protagonist finally sets the goal of owning his own house.

In a Free State (1971)

The plot of the book consists of a framing narrative and three short stories - “One out of Many,” “Tell Me Who to Kill,” and “In a Free State" all of which seem to be converging towards a common theme, surrounding the price of freedom.

The Loss of El Dorado (1969)

The non-fiction is a history book about Venezuela and Trinidad and took two years to write, its scope widening with time. The Loss of El Dorado is an attempt to dig out an older, deeper history of Trinidad that precedes the commonly taught history of a British-run plantation colony.

India: A Million Mutinies Now (1990)

It is a travelogue written during the author's sojourn in his ancestral land of India. The book is the third in Naipaul's Indian trilogy which includes An Area of Darkness and India: A Wounded Civilization.

A Bend in the River (1979)

The novel, telling the story of Salim, a merchant in post-colonial mid-20th century Africa, is one of Naipaul's best known works and was widely praised. Notably, Although A Bend in the River did not win the Booker Prize, despite being shortlisted, it is discussed by two characters in The Inheritance of Loss by Kiran Desai, which won the prize in 2006.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram