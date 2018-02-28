Wake Up and Smell the Coffee: Scented Makeup is Back

We all want our beauty products to look good, but should we want them to smell good, too? Scented makeup is on the rise, and with fragrances ranging from cappuccino to lemonade, there are plenty of options to choose from. Here are three of the latest launches.Cruelty-free beauty brand Winky Lux has been causing something of a sensation over the past few days, thanks to the launch of its new coffee-scented makeup collection. Featuring an eyeshadow palette, two different bronzers in "mocha" and "latte," three lipsticks and two lip glosses, the collection is imbued with the scent of your favorite caffeinated drink, to make early morning beauty routines slightly more bearable.https://www.winkylux.comEarlier this month, Allure broke the news that cosmetics giant Maybelline is lining up a lemonade-scented eyeshadow palette for release this July. An Instagram post from the brand shows a close-up of the fruity palette, which features summery hues dubbed 'Sherbert,' 'Strawberry Lemonade' and 'Lemonade Craze.' Get ready to embrace your citrus side.Unicorn-loving brand TooFaced is riding high after the launch of its highly-anticipated "Life's A Festival" collection, a riot of shimmering pastel hues, fronted by singer-songwriter RaeLynn. The series includes the brand's new 'Rainbow Strobe Highlighter,' a kaleidoscopic highlighter that not only promises a prismatic color effect, but is also infused with rose quartz powder, leaving a light floral fragrance on the skin.