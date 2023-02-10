A good night’s sleep is essential for maintaining a healthy body and mind, and a comfortable high-quality mattress plays a significant role in ensuring that. Usually, people investing in a high-quality mattress need not worry about its replacement because it can be used for over 10-12 years without any issues. However, poor-quality mattresses may need to be replaced frequently. If they are not replaced, it could lead to health problems.

On an average, poor-quality mattresses begin to stop providing the right comfort and support in less than five years, and sleeping on such mattresses can cause various health issues like back pain, neck pain, poor posture, and sleep deprivation. Therefore, it’s crucial to change such mattresses when they no longer provide adequate support. Anand Nichani, MD, Magniflex India explains the signs that signal the right to replace your mattress:

Saggy / Deformed - If your mattress is sagging, lumping, or exhibiting other overt indications of wear and tear, it’s time to replace it. Mattresses made of low-quality materials like low-quality tensile springs, bonded foam, and coir, get deformed and begin to sag in a few years. This leads to misalignment of the spine of the person sleeping on it. Additionally, it causes muscular soreness, which, over time, may become severe. Therefore, consider a high-quality, weight-induced memory foam mattress that responds to body weight rather than heat, and keeps your level of comfort constant without letting your mattress sag or distort.

Back, neck, and body pain: Most individuals don’t even relate their health problems to the mattress they sleep on. But if you frequently have these types of pain in the morning, your mattress may be at fault. Use a high-quality, weight-induced memory foam mattress instead, as it will support your body well and prevent these types of aches and pains from developing or getting worse. This will allow you to sleep through the night in comfort.

Allergies and hygiene issues: If you suffer from allergies and find that your symptoms worsen while you sleep, it’s possible that your mattress is accumulating dust mites, and other allergens causing bad odour. A quality mattress can lessen allergy symptoms because it uses certified non-toxic foam, inner components, and fabrics that provide genuine health benefits since they are breathable and hypoallergenic.

Also Read: Valentine’s Day 2023: Ideal Places to Propose on Valentine’s Day

Excess sweating: Poor-quality mattresses trap excess heat, preventing it from having a chance to breathe. As a result, the mattress heats up, which makes the user to sweat excessively or feel damp. An open-cell structure used in a quality mattress improves the breathability of the mattress, keeping it dry and cool.

If you notice any of the aforementioned symptoms, it’s time to invest in a high-quality mattress that will offer the right support and comfort, enabling you to get a good night’s sleep and maintain good health. Get a good night’s sleep with a high-quality mattress and wake up feeling refreshed and ready to tackle the day.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here