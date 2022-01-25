Walking 1000 Steps Everyday Reduces Risk Of Diabetes Among Elderly: Study

In today’s lifestyle, the risk of diabetes has increased due to irregular diets and less physical work. According to a new study conducted by researchers at the University of California, San Diego, regular walking in the age group of 70 to 80 years reduces the risk of type-2 diabetes. The findings of this study have been published in the journal Diabetes Care.

By walking one thousand steps every day, the risk of diabetes among people in this age group — 70 to 80 years old — can be reduced by 6 per cent, say the findings.

Our pancreas quits functioning when we get diabetes. The beta cells of the pancreas produce insulin. When we eat food, glucose (sugar) is produced. The same sugar levels are controlled by this insulin. Sometimes these beta cells that produce insulin are reduced, and then, the sugar levels become irregular, leading to diabetes.

What do the researchers say?

According to Alexis Garduno, research was conducted on 4,838 women aged 65 and above, and it was found that 8% of them were likely to have diabetes. According to the American Diabetes Association, 1.5 million people are diagnosed with diabetes every year.

Symptoms of diabetes

There are two types of diabetes: type 1 and type 2. According to Healthline, the symptoms are:

- Frequent urination

- Feeling very thirsty and drinking too much water

- Feeling very hungry

- Feeling very tired

- Blurred vision

- Cuts or wounds that take time to heal

