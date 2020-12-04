Walt Disney Birth Anniversary: Fascinating Facts About the Master of Animation

He was a lot of things but the one word that describes Walt Disney the best is innovator. From animations to child-friendly theme parks, he did things that no one could think of in those times.

Born on December 5, 1901, Walter Elias “Walt” Disney went on to become one of the most preeminent business tycoons of America. He co-founded Walt Disney Productions, alongside his brother Roy. Disney later founded the Disney World theme parks and Disneyland.

Before his death in 1966, Disney, a cartoonist from Chicago also became a beloved producer, filmmaker, screenwriter and voice actor. The voluminous work of the entertainment legend’s eponymous company, Walt Disney Studios often overshadows the life of its founder.

Check out some interesting facts about Walt Disney you may not have known:

-- As a young kid, Disney started honing his skills as a cartoonist. He didn't have many subjects being stuck on a farm in Missouri. He, however, took interest in sketching caricatures of horses in the neighbourhood.

-- Disney dropped out of school when he was 16 years old. He wished to join the Army but was rejected as he was underage.

-- By means of his maiden animation studio, Laugh-O-Gram, he narrated modernized fairy tales. However the studio went bankrupt soon after but as luck would have it, Disney didn’t quit.

-- Mickey Mouse wasn't the first iconic character created by Disney. He came up with Mickey's predecessor, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, when he was under contract with Universal Pictures. Oswald was denied to him when he left, leaving Disney with everyone's favorite mouse.

-- From the birth of Mickey Mouse in 1928 until 1947, Disney voiced Mickey himself.

-- To boost their morale, the famous filmmaker made custom cartoon insignia for US troops.

- Disney had a long and well-known fascination with trains. His fondness for trains was reflected at Disneyland, since opening its in 1955.

- Between 1932 and 1969, Disney won 22 Academy Awards and 59 nominations, more than anyone else has.