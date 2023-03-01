Want A Clear And Radiant Skin Like Kim Kardashian? Here Is What You Need To Know About It

We are all a big fam Kim Kardashian’s make-up looks but what we often tend to forget is that she has flawless skin and her skincare routine is worth taking inspiration from. One might be led into wondering that it might be an extensive routine considering Kim indulges in it but fans will be pleased to know that it is rather simple and has a few more basic steps than anybody else’s basic skincare routine.

The sensational 42-year-old star has always been open about the fact that she suffers from psoriasis ever since she was a 25-year-old. Psoriasis is a skin condition that can cause itchy rashes and patches, especially in the scalp, elbow and knee area.

Owing to this condition, Kim K has always had to take extra special care of her skin. And while you may think that she has stunning skin only because she has access to and uses high-end skincare products, in reality, that is not the case- she tries to lead an extremely healthy lifestyle and at the same time has a cautiously curated diet.

Our favourite Kimmy takes out the time to do her skincare once in the morning and then again at night. In all honesty, her nine-step skincare routine is what dreams are made of and is split into a morning and a night routine but is also customisable at the same time.

Kim K loves to use oil drops as a part of her morning skincare routine because of the Vitamin C component in them that not only helps by making the complexion even but also gives an amazing glow. Do not forget to moisturise your skin with a hydrating face lotion.

She prefers to use a good amount of Vitamin C8 serum at night to deal with fine lines, pigmentations and wrinkles. No matter what you apply on your face it is imperative to wash your face well first and then use toners to take off the remaining dirt on your face.

