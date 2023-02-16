Want a Good Night’s Sleep? These 5 Foods May Help You

Our health depends heavily on getting a good night’s sleep. It is as crucial as having a balanced, nutritious diet and regular exercise. Even though everyone’s sleep cycle is different, most adults need between 7 and 9 hours of sleep every day. We must prioritise and safeguard our sleep since sleep deprivation puts health and productivity during the day at risk. If you think it is difficult for you to fall asleep at night, then try out these foods before heading to bed.

Milk: Tryptophan and vitamin D in milk are associated with improved sleep. Studies indicate that people who consume a well-rounded diet that includes milk and other dairy products may have improved sleep quality. Nuts: The nutrients fibre, vitamins, and minerals are abundant in nuts. Numerous varieties of nuts and seeds contain melatonin as well as minerals like zinc, omega-3 fatty acids, and tryptophan, which are frequently linked to better sleep. Omega-3 fatty acids and melatonin are both found in somewhat high concentrations in walnuts. Zinc and melatonin are present in almonds in substantial concentrations. Magnesium is also present in these well-known nuts. Low magnesium levels are linked to trouble getting to sleep and staying asleep. Pumpkin seeds are a strong source of tryptophan and contain significant amounts of zinc and magnesium. Herbal tea: For ages, herbs have been valued for their healing properties. Herbs are parts of plants that are harvested for their flavour, aroma, or therapeutic properties. We often consume these as tea, powders, and other preparations. For example, Chamomile tea helps to reduce anxiety and enhance sleep quality. Although lavender is frequently used as a fragrance, lavender tea promotes relaxation and sleep. Dark chocolates: It might seem like an unhealthy choice, but serotonin, which is present in dark chocolate helps you feel calm and relaxed. Thus, desserts made of dark chocolate might be a better option. Bananas: Bananas include magnesium and potassium, which relax muscles and nerves. Additionally, the fruit contains vitamin B6, which changes tryptophan into serotonin, boosting your mood with powerful relaxation.

ALSO READ: Vastu Shastra Remedies For Sound Sleep And Mental Peace

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here