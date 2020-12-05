Want a Toned Body Like Katrina Kaif? Check Out Her Full Workout Routine Here

Katrina Kaif on Friday shared her workout routine for the day, and revealed the secret behind her enviable figure. She shared a handwritten workout routine from her trainer, which includes exercises for her legs, abs and upper body. These include squats, leg presses, push-ups, cardios among other workouts.

"Workout for the day," wrote the actress on her verified Instagram Story. Katrina is known to be very disciplined when it comes to working out and often shares her workout videos on social media.

The actress will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop action-drama "Sooryavanshi", starring Akshay Kumar, and the horror-comedy "Phone Bhoot", co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, and Deepika Padukone will be coming together for a YRF spy universe flick much to the excitement of their fans.

According to a report published by Bollywood Hungama, a source has said that the success of the Avengers series has shown that viewers love to see their favourite characters coming together on screen. In recent years, film director Rohit Shetty had experimented the same by creating a cop universe where Singham entered in Simmba’s climax taking the excitement of audience a notch higher. Now, in his upcoming film Sooryavanshi, the viewers will get to see both Singham and Simmba. The response received by fans has made Aditya Chopra plan something similar in the near future.

The source was also quoted as saying, “Right now, Tiger (Salman Khan in Tiger franchise) would make a small appearance in Pathan and vice-versa. This would make the audiences familiar about the YRF Spy universe and that all these characters belong to the same world”.