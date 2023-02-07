Want a Wedding Like Sid-Kiara? These 5 Palaces In Rajasthan Are Ideal

Rajasthan is a rich cultural spot with rustic yet royal architecture, glittery lakes, and magnificent forts. The city offers a sense of regalness and an opportunity for its tourists to live like Kings and Queens. It is one of the go-to wedding destinations among celebrities as it provides a lavish spread of grandeur mixed with India’s heritage. Reportedly, Bollywood duo Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will be tying the knot at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. Previously, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, and Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani chose Rajasthan as their wedding destination. Let’s take a few of the popular places that are perfect to plan a breathtaking and memorable wedding-

Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur

Fort Barwara is a historical and beautiful structure belonging to the 14th century. It was traditionally owned by the Rajasthani Royal Family. 700 years later, the fort was sensitively remodelled that flaunts its majestic past weaved with modern simplicity and elegance. The fort boasts not only grand rooms for guests but also two temples and a royal palace. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal chose this Fort as their wedding destination.

Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer

Celebrities Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are gearing up for a royal wedding at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. While the city itself showcases the splendid Rajasthani culture and architecture, the Palace offers a regal experience with its spacious rooms and suites and spectacular views of the desert city. The venue captures the ambience of the bygone era and creates a romantic setting.

Umaid Bhavan Palace, Jodhpur

Located in the blue city of Jodhpur, Umaid Bhavan is an architectural delight. It is also the current residence of the former royal family of Jodhpur. The palace offers mesmerizing views of Mehrangarh Fort. With its illustrious history, yellow sandstone structure and modern amenities, this palace is ideal for wedding destinations. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had their Hindu as well as Christian wedding nuptials here.

Shiv Niwas Palace, Udaipur

Actress Raveena Tandon got married to her beau Anil Thadani at this stunning Shiv Niwas Palace of Udaipur. It is a picture-perfect location for your dream wedding. The venue is situated on the shores of Lake Pichola and the views, as you can imagine, is magnificent.

City Palace, Jaipur

You must consider the famous and regal City Palace of Jaipur for your fairytale wedding. It has a rich history, offers amazing views and will create a perfect experience not just for the bride and groom but for their guests as well. The palace offers grand halls, spacious courtyards, gardens and terraces for intimate celebrations. A marvellous structure with intricate carvings and designs on the outside, and luxurious amenities inside, it makes for an ideal location.

