Want Flawless Hair? Ayurveda Expert Suggests These Tips

Flawless hair is a dream for many of us. We can help you turn that dream into reality. How we style our hair speaks volumes about our personality. Are you someone who is tired of hair fall, dry scalp, dandruff, and dull hair? You have stumbled upon the right article. These few hair-care tips can aid in improving your hair’s deteriorated quality in no time. The best part is that it is completely natural. Ayurveda doctor Dimple Jangda recently posted a video on her Instagram space and shared the importance of why one should prevent using hair-straightening chemicals and follow hair-care tips.

Dimple claims that according to a new study published by National Cancer Institute, hair-straightening chemicals can result in uterine cancer. She explains that our skin is the “largest breathing organ” of our body and it consistently absorbs whatever we apply on it. She further explained that skin is the first line of treatment in Ayurveda. And medicated oils are applied on the skin to liquefy the toxins that get accumulated under the skin. Following this, the toxins come out from the body in the form of sweat. Similarly, on applying skincare and haircare products, the chemicals get absorbed.

ALSO READ: Fix Hair Damage With the Ingredients You Already Have at Home

“Which is why we say “if you can eat it, apply it on our skin”. While that might be a bit challenging with all products, at least follow an 80:20 rule where 80% of the products you use remain organic and home made, and for the remaining 20% choose organic, vegan, cruelty-free, and mild products,” the medical expert says.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DrDimple, Ayurveda & Gut Health Coach (@drdimplejangda)

Follow the hair-care DIY remedies suggested by Dr Dimple Jangda for flawless hair:

Buttermilk: It is an excellent source of bacterial enzymes that aid in cleaning the scalp and nourishing the hair. Rice water: Rice water nourishes the hair and keeps it naturally straight and rich in colour. Apply it to your scalp and let it rest for 20 minutes. Then, rinse it nicely with warm water. Dimple claims that doing this once a week can also do wonders for your hair. Fenugreek and curd: Soak fenugreek in water overnight. Next day, take some curd in the same proportion and blend it well with the soaked fenugreek. You can use it as a shampoo or hair mark. Doing this will nourish your hair. Moreover, it will keep them naturally straight and hydrated.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here