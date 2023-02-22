We all desire flawless skin, but not everyone is blessed with it. The hustle and bustle of life prevents one from taking care of their skin at its best. Why not devote a little time to achieving flawless skin? Include face masks in your daily skincare regime to achieve glowing and supple skin. That has a good ring to it, don’t you think? Here are a few overnight face masks that you can try for beautiful and radiant skin.

Aloe Vera and Vitamin E mask

Loaded with abundant vitamins, minerals and enzymes, aloe vera works like a magic wand for hair growth and skin care. When combined with vitamin E, it protects your skin from harm, reduces inflammation, and gives the required nutrition for it to stay hydrated and healthy. Squeeze the oil from vitamin E capsules and mix it with a tablespoon of aloe vera gel for astonishing results.

Oats and Honey Face Mask

Once you try this overnight face mask for dry skin, you may not just love eating oats, but you will love using it on your skin. Oats work as a natural cleanser that helps remove dead skin cells and treat dry skin. Honey is a natural moisturiser, hence it nourishes your skin within and provides a supple glow.

Almond and Milk Face Mask

Combine these two powerful ingredients for greater skin health. If your skin seems to have lost its softness then this Vitamin E and folic acid-rich face mask should be added to your daily regime. Soak five almonds overnight and peel them the next morning. Blend the ingredients in a blender with two tablespoons of milk to create a smooth mixture. Apply the paste to your face with cotton balls each day before going to bed, and then wash it off in the morning.

Cucumber Face Mask

Cucumbers contain anti-inflammatory properties and have a cooling effect, which makes them an amazing ingredient to use on the skin for a healthy glow and supple skin, especially during the sweltering summers. Applying a cucumber face mask not only cools the skin but also hydrates the skin and calms sunburn. It also contributes to skin radiance and gives off a lovely glow. Extract the cucumber juice and apply it to your face with a cotton ball. Wash it off first thing in the morning.

Turmeric and Milk Face Mask

Turmeric is among the best skincare ingredients which treat a wide range of skin concerns. From giving the skin a natural glow, banishing dark circles, treating acne, and delaying the signs of ageing, it does it all. When combined with raw milk, it works as a fantastic cleansing agent and goes within the skin to get rid of problems like tanned skin and dark spots.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here