Want Glowing Skin This Winter? 5 Food Items You Must Include in Your Diet

If you have tried all the salon treatments to add sheen to your skin, but have failed, you need to check your diet. We all want natural glowing and flawless skin and it is possible to achieve this if we can introduce our body to a healthy diet that contains fresh fruits and vegetables, seeds among many others. After all, what we eat has a direct effect on our bodies. While there are many food options for you to add to your plate, here are 5 foods that you should eat every day to keep your body and your skin healthy.

Beetroot

Beetroot is a powerhouse of antioxidants, which is essential for our skin. Antioxidants help in replenishing dead skin cells, fight free radicals, and remove pigmentation. It purifies the blood which leaves a healthy glow on the skin, especially the face. Add it to your salads, or smoothies.

Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are high in Omega-3 fats and help fight inflammation while keeping the skin hydrated. Regularly eating flaxseeds will not only bring a glow to your skin, but it is also effective for hair. Flaxseeds are versatile and can be added to many dishes, or you can munch on them in their raw form.

Walnuts

Walnuts are extremely healthy and good for your skin. They contain essential Omega-6 and fatty acids, which help in the fight against inflammation. It also contains other nutrients like zinc is essential for the skin. It helps in forming a barrier and wound healing. You can add walnuts to your milkshakes, smoothies, or desserts. Or you can just eat them with cashews, pistachios, and almonds.

Also Read: Sushi Can Be Enjoyed In Jain, Vegetarian, And Vegan Options Too: Harry Hakuei Kosato

Red Grapes

Red grapes contain an ingredient that helps in reducing the effects of ageing. It may also slow the production of free radicals that are harmful. This compound is also found in red wine, but since it’s an alcoholic beverage, excess drinking may have side effects.

Choose to take your red grapes along with some berries. You can add it to your fruit bowl, or smoothies. You can use it as a topping for your custard or parfait too.

Lemon

One of the most commonly available household food is lemon. It is an excellent source of vitamins B, C and phosphorus. You can squeeze in a few drops of lemon into most of your foods. This will bring a natural glow to your skin. It also contains natural acids, that can help lighten age spots as well. You can make lemon juice, or squeeze it on your salads, chaats, and chutneys and use it for marination as well.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here