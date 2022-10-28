Want Jet-Black Hair? This Walnut Hair Spray Will Make It Possible

Do you remember your childhood days when you wouldn’t be allowed to leave for school before eating soaked walnuts? The primary reason behind feeding walnuts is the wide range of benefits it brings. Walnuts can be beneficial for your hair, skin, and health. Being rich in healthy fats, and having a good amount of protein, walnuts can also be a great solution if you want shining and jet-black hair.

Benefits of Walnuts

Walnut shells are considered to have a natural source of melatonin which is very effective in treating and preventing greying of hair. Melanin is one of the primary pigments that provide your hair, and your skin, with a natural colour.

The antioxidant, anti-ageing and anti-inflammatory properties found in walnut peels can help ensure that the scalp is nourished and hair is thickened. The spray made from walnut peel can work wonders on hair. It can promote hair growth and shine by improving the blood circulation of the scalp.

How to make walnut hair spray for your daily hair care?

Collect the walnut shells and then crush them into smaller pieces

Let them boil in water for nearly 30 minutes.

Wait for the liquid to cool down and come to room temperature

Filter this liquid after cooling it and pour it into a container

Take a cotton ball and apply the liquid on your hair near the roots

Keep the liquid on for around half an hour on your hair

Wash your hair with a mild sulphate-free shampoo

Other major benefits of Walnut hair spray

Prevents dandruff and moisturizes your scalp appropriately

Improves scalp health and provides the necessary ingredients for maintaining healthy, long, and lustrous hair.

Strengthens hair and prevents hair breakage to make your hair appear healthier and fuller.

Stop hair loss by stimulating dormant hair follicles, by preventing and restoring damage

Method to use Walnut hair spray

It is recommended to use walnut hair spray before hair wash. Spray the liquid all over your hair and keep it for one hour. On the other hand, one can also use the hair spray before sleeping time and wash it in the morning. Try to use this natural technique 2-3 times a week if you want natural and shiny black hair.

The key to naturally shiny hair is using organic ingredients at the right time. Speed up your hair growth and shine by incorporating the use of walnuts in your daily hair care regimen.

