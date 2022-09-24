Want Longer Eyelashes? Try These Natural Remedies

For all the women out there who love long, beautiful eyelashes, we got you covered! Sometimes even the best mascaras make your eyelashes look stubby unless you are born with super long lashes. And wearing fake eyelashes is not a go-to option all the time.

If you are facing all these daily troubles, you have landed on the right article. Long lashes not only enhance your features but also make you look beautiful. If you are wondering about the ways you can grow eyelashes naturally, take a look at these home remedies.

Castor Oil: Take a teaspoon of castor oil and apply it to your eyelash with the help of a cotton ball. But it would be better if you clean the face first and then apply it at night.

Coconut Oil: Coconut oil heals protein loss, which improves hair growth. To lengthen the eyelash, you can apply coconut oil on your eyelash at night and make them thick and long.

Vitamin E: Vitamin E acts as a natural conditioner that helps your lashes grow stronger and thicker. It helps to moisturise the lashes and protects the hair follicles against breakage by reducing oxidative damage causing hair loss.

Green Tea: Green tea contains polyphenols, which make the hair of the eyelids dense and strong. You can include it in the diet or can apply green tea water on the eyelids with the help of cotton.

Vaseline: Vaseline helps thicken the eyelashes. Apply petroleum jelly in a cotton ball and apply it to the eyelids. It increases hair growth and also nourishes the lashes.

