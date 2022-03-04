Want Naturally Glowing and Healthy Skin? Include These Ayurvedic Beauty Tips in Your Skincare Routine

Any beauty influencer can’t stress enough to avoid skin products that include chemicals like paraben, sulphate, or alcohol. But it is hard to fetch a perfect product that is free from all sorts of chemicals and also suits your skin type. Worry not, as we Indians are lucky and should be proud as we share the land where Ayurveda was originated. For natural beauty, it is a perfect combination of art and science. In fact, ayurvedic skincare is different from any beauty treatment because it focuses on inner wellness, which later reflects through a healthy glow on your skin.

Ayurvedic skincare begins after understanding the problem of your skin which is called dosha. Three types of dosha further elaborate the common skin problems:

Vata Dosha: If you have thin delicate skin, which is extremely drying, then you are a Vata dominant person. This type of skin is prone to fine lines, wrinkles, and fine pores.

Pitta Dosha: If you have sensitive oily skin which is prone to breakouts and you are less tolerant to heat then you are Pitta dominant person.

Kapha Dosha: The person with oily skin, blackheads, and large pores is a Kapha dominant person. And they can even experience pimples which can turn into skin eczema.

Wondering what the solution is and how to overcome these problems? So here are a few ayurvedic tips that will help you in achieving naturally glowing healthy skin:

Understand your skin type

The first basic step of ayurvedic skincare routine is to understand your skin type and find out your dosha. As finding out your skin problem can lead you to the solution.

Practice yoga

Try to incorporate yoga in your routine, as certain asanas like pranayama help in detoxifying your body. Once you involve yourself with yoga your blood circulation improves and your immune system is strengthened.

Include essential oils in your skincare

Try and indulge yourself in massage using ayurvedic oils, as this circulates the blood in your body and nourishes your skin from outside. Some ayurvedic oils like sesame oil, jojoba oil, coconut oil, avocado oil, and sunflower oil give miraculous results.

