A vegetarian diet can lower your risk of cardiovascular disease and improve general health. However, it would make more sense to include some meat in your diet to get the necessary amounts of protein, vitamins, and minerals. And while doing that, you must proceed cautiously to avoid digestive problems. Finally, 3 ounces is the maximum amount of meat that should be consumed at one time.

Start with dairy and eggs first if your vegetarian diet doesn’t include them. Consider having a glass of milk or an egg for lunch. Yoghurt is especially healthy since it includes probiotics, a type of good bacteria that facilitates digestion. The next step entails adding chicken and meat broth. Do it only after your stomach can digest eggs and dairy products without any trouble. They reacquaint you with the taste of meat and train your body to digest it in modest amounts. For a simple appetizer to include meat products in your diet, mix cooked noodles or bean sprouts in a cup of broth.

Red meat is harder to digest than poultry and turkey. Start with dishes like casseroles, stir-fries, and soups that contain little bits of chicken. Go on to turkey breast sandwiches, roast chicken thighs, and other substantial main dishes once they have satisfied your palate. By removing the skin from your poultry, you can keep the fat and cholesterol content of your meal lower.

Reintroduce pork and game to your diet gradually. Start with a manageable amount of red meat combined with vegetables, potatoes, casseroles, omelettes, or potatoes. If you consume too much red meat too fast, it can give you cramps since it is hard for your body to digest. Before attempting a steak meal, start by eating little bits of meat.

Also Read: Can Depression Trigger The Risk Of Dementia In Patients? Experts Answer

If you are shifting your diet from vegetarian to non-vegetarian, it is necessary to not have meat or chicken cooked at high temperatures.

Compounds that may cause cancer are produced when meat is cooked at high temperatures, such as when frying or grilling. Cook meat away from the flame, turning it regularly to prevent charring and removing the burnt portions before eating to reduce their creation.

Grilled meats go well with fruits and vegetables because they have antioxidants that fight off carcinogens. Before cooking, marinating food in oil and an acid, like lemon or lime juice, may aid in preventing the formation of these chemicals.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here