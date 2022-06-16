Want to Add Shimmers? Well, Check Out Janhvi Kapoor's Wardrobe

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor knows how to make heads turn with her fashion statements. The diva never fails to slay her sequined outfits every single time be it a saree or a bodycon dress. If you, too, want to rock at a cocktail party or a clubbing night, here are some of her major outfit goals that you can recreate.

Starting with the perfect cocktail attire, the diva gave some major outfit inspiration to all the ladies out there. The lavender colour is so much in trend right now. You can go with the whole monochrome vibe and the sequin saree with blouse.

Every lady wants to look different at her friend’s wedding. For that, you can recreate this gorgeous golden lehenga of Jhanvi Kapoor. This combination of golden and red will give you a royal look.

This wine shimmery bodycon dress of Janhvi Kapoor’s raised the temperatures. The deep V-neck and cinched waist made the entire look so chic and elegant at the same time. You can also recreate these sorts of looks and look stunning at your parties.

Shimmery bodycon gowns have been in trend for a long time. Janhvi looked like an absolute shiny mermaid in this body-hugging off-shoulder gown. You can recreate this look with your touch.

This outfit of Janhi was a proper mix of cute and hot elements. You can try this glittery dress with wavy hair and smokey eyes.

