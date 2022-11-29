Want To Avoid Acne? These 5 Tips Are Crucial

Acne is a severe skin problem that is increasingly common today. The skin condition can affect anyone, whether young or old, nor is it restricted to any gender. Poor diets, high-stress environments, increasing pollution and hormonal changes are just some of the major reasons for higher cases of acne today. With busier schedules, people do not get enough time to take care of their skin. Even when the condition itself is resolved, acne scars that are left behind can be equally frustrating for people. Sometimes, it takes years to disappear or it may remain for life.

Here are some tips to help you avoid acne.

Stay away from dairy products

Allergy to dairy products can be one of the reasons for acne. Avoiding dairy products like milk, cheese, butter, cheese, yoghurt, ice cream and more can help people avoid increasing the risk of acne. Avoid UV rays and pollution

Ultraviolet rays from the Sun are not good for our skin and our face. Excessive UV exposure can damage the skin barrier which can make it easier to develop acne. Pollutants have the same effect on our skin so using plenty of sunscreens and avoiding dirt and pollution are important to prevent acne. Avoid touching your face with dirty hands

One of the biggest reasons for acne onset is when people keep touching their faces with dirty hands. Your hands contain germs, bacteria and dirt in the hands, which can spread to your face when you touch it. Avoid Oily food

Oily food can increase the production of oil and sebum, which can then result in more pimples and acne on the face. Avoid excessive consumption of oily products. Drink plenty of water

Water keeps our body and skin healthy. To keep yourself hydrated, drink water regularly throughout the day.

In some cases, there may be underlying medical issues. If your acne issues are intensifying or appeared suddenly, you should immediately consult with a medical professional.

