Want to be fit like Blake Lively? Find out her diet secret

Who can forget Blake Lively’s iconic 2022 Met Gala look in a custom-made Versace gown that changed from bronze to green to highlight the oxidation of the famous New York City landmark? While the colour change remains the most stunning detail of Blake Lively’s look, her toned physique ended up accentuating her look to a new level. The mother of three has kept her body in shape and has become an inspiration for working moms all around the world. So what’s the secret of Blake Lively’s perfectly sculpted figure?

Her long-term trainer Don Saladino broke down the secrets of her diet which are simple yet utterly effective, as reported by Eat This, Not That. Here’s everything that you must know.

No Alcohol

The actress refrains from drinking alcohol. During an interview with People, she revealed that she doesn’t like the effects of alcohol on her body, however, she loves to socialize. “I don’t drink because I don’t like the effects of alcohol, but I like being a part of it. I like being social. I like people coming together.”

Breakfast is must

Blake Lively’s trainer states that breakfast is the most important meal of her day. She starts her day with a glass of water and a healthy breakfast that includes fresh veggies and eggs. “Blake might make herself a couple of eggs cooked in coconut oil, and she might throw some fresh vegetables in there,” Saladinho was quoted as saying.

Four meals a day

Saladino has remained by Blake Lively’s side ever since 2015. Reportedly, he recommended that she include four meals in her daily diet. Eating at regular intervals helps one’s body to maintain sugar levels and reduces the risk of over-eating. In addition to this, one’s appetite is also kept in check by the introduction of regular meals.

Homecooked meals

Blake Lively prefers homecooked meals over anything else. The trainer added, “She cooks a lot of her own stuff. She really enjoys the kitchen.” No, Blake Lively doesn’t have a private chef.

Keywords: Blake Lively, Blake Lively diet, Blake Lively diet tips, Blake Lively healthy tips, Blake Lively fitness tips, Blake Lively news, Blake Lively movies

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.