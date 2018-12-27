LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Want to Choose the Perfect Beauty Product? Here’s How You Can Do It

Indian beauty product market is growing at an exponential rate, but that has also made choosing the right product difficult.

News18.com

Updated:December 27, 2018, 11:16 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Want to Choose the Perfect Beauty Product? Here’s How You Can Do It
Representative Image.
Selecting a beauty product just right for your skin has been a tough task. You have been dependent on the social media for reviews and opinions about the companies you prefer. Now, here’s an app that can make the work easier for you.

Ikinaki works like other online opinion aggregators with a special focus on the consumers’ requirements and shopping experiences. It’s a sampling platform which gauge the choices and preferences of consumers in order to lead them to the right products. The user’s rating and reviews will help you select the product.

Malvika Khajuria, the founder of Ikinaki, said, “Indians are now looking to buy skincare and grooming products online, but choice evaluation is a time consuming exercise because of the inefficiencies involved. While the marketplaces offer plenty of options, Indian consumer is a discreet spender and wants maximum value for money."

She further said, "E-commerce sites list products, so it's easy to shop if you know exactly what to buy, but what about instances, where you are not sure which brand or variant is ideal for you? Or when a new product was launched in the same category? Discovery & evaluation is where we come in play."

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram