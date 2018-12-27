English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Want to Choose the Perfect Beauty Product? Here’s How You Can Do It
Indian beauty product market is growing at an exponential rate, but that has also made choosing the right product difficult.
Representative Image.
Selecting a beauty product just right for your skin has been a tough task. You have been dependent on the social media for reviews and opinions about the companies you prefer. Now, here’s an app that can make the work easier for you.
Ikinaki works like other online opinion aggregators with a special focus on the consumers’ requirements and shopping experiences. It’s a sampling platform which gauge the choices and preferences of consumers in order to lead them to the right products. The user’s rating and reviews will help you select the product.
Malvika Khajuria, the founder of Ikinaki, said, “Indians are now looking to buy skincare and grooming products online, but choice evaluation is a time consuming exercise because of the inefficiencies involved. While the marketplaces offer plenty of options, Indian consumer is a discreet spender and wants maximum value for money."
She further said, "E-commerce sites list products, so it's easy to shop if you know exactly what to buy, but what about instances, where you are not sure which brand or variant is ideal for you? Or when a new product was launched in the same category? Discovery & evaluation is where we come in play."
