Feeling blue is an inevitable part of the human experience, whether it be due to personal struggles such as relationship troubles, financial stress, or the loss of a loved one, or due to external factors such as the ongoing pandemic and its related isolation and uncertainty. However, there are ways to manage and overcome these feelings. Whether it’s engaging in self-care, reaching out to loved ones, or trying a new activity, there are many options available to help boost mood and improve overall well-being. Here we explore a few strategies for managing feelings of sadness and offer practical tips for finding hope and happiness during tough times.

Change Your Diet

Several scientific studies and experiments have highlighted the association between a healthy diet and better mood. Food patterns that emphasise on consumption of vegetables, fruits, nuts, and lean meats such as seafood, are associated with a potentially reduced risk of depression. Starting off with provegetarian and Mediterranean food patterns could be a good idea to beat everyday blues.

Getting Adequate Sleep

Lack of good quality sleep can increase irritability, fatigue, and depression. Lacking sleep quality has been linked with depression, anxiety, and poor baseline mental health. You can enhance your sleep quality using soothing smells and sounds and swapping out old mattresses for comfortable ones.

Practice Meditation

Studies have shown that practising meditation regularly can alter how the brain responds to stress and anxiety. Research suggests that meditation changes certain brain regions, such as the medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC) and the amygdala, that are specifically linked with depression. These two brain regions work off each other to cause depression. Meditation helps break the connection between these two brain regions and decrease stress levels.

Reach Out To Your Support System

Talking to someone about your feelings can help you process the emotions and give you a sense of validation and understanding. A support system can also provide practical help, such as aiding you with daily tasks. Having a support system can help reduce feelings of isolation and loneliness, which can be common in depression.

