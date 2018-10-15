Want to Dress Up Like Shilpa Shetty? This is What You Need to Do

Experimental is not the word to describe Shilpa Shetty's fashion statement. From romantic date looks to street style, Shilpa gives us fashion goals every time she steps in front of the camera. We can't help but decode her look for you so that you could also look as chic as Shilpa.Recently, we spotted her at the launch of the global design house Coach's exclusive to India Diwali collection bags in Delhi's DLF Emporio.Styled by Mohit Rai, Shilpa donned a blue full sleeve sweat shirt by Coach with an eye catching sequinned robot on it. She teamed her blue sweat shirt with block pleated black and white skirt.CoachH&MJimmy chooMohit RaiFor her sole, she choose Jimmy Choo's gold bejeweled stilettos and a beige sling bag by Coach.She kept her makeup subtle and her eyes smokey making her entire look minimal and yet experimental.But you don’t worry about anything as we have dissected her styling for you so that you could recreate it the way you want.The Coach sweat shirt can be teamed with your ripped jeans, your Kylie Jenner tracks or even a skirt like Shilpa. The Knee-length H&M skirt suits Shilpa's long legs and tall frame. Little tip to take home, if you want to look taller then knee-length or calf-length skirts are a big no. So girls, find your version of skirt style that is more flattering for your body type.