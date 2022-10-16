Want To Escape The Diwali rush? Head Out To These 5 Hill Stations

With Diwali just around the corner, it is the best time to enjoy your long weekend vacation in the hills. The northern part of India is endowed with many beautiful hill stations that can give you a break from the hustle and bustle of cities. Most of these hill stations, popular among tourists, are located in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir.

If you also have been looking for a destination that you could go to celebrate Diwali weekend, we’ve got some suggestions.

Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir

Located at an elevation of 2730 meters above sea level, Gulmarg is surrounded by snowy mountains and lush meadows, and ravines. It is a popular honeymoon destination as well as one of the best places to visit for tourists looking for some adventure. Trekking, mountaineering, skiing, and snowboarding are some of the activities you could try here. Gulmarg also has the second-highest cable car ride in the world.

Bir Billing, Himachal Pradesh

Bir Billing has emerged as one of India’s top paragliding destinations, over the years. The Himalayan region is a traveller’s paradise, with snow-capped peaks, lush green valleys, delicious pahadi food, and plenty of adventure. All of this makes it one of the best places to visit in October in India.

Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar is a slice of heaven on Earth. Srinagar delights you at every turn, from Dal Lake to the pastoral scenes and the banks of the Jhelum. The weather is kind, and the food is delicious, which is a good thing because breathing in Srinagar’s pure, sweet, fresh air will leave you with a great appetite.

Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

Mussoorie, the queen of the North, is every traveller’s ideal getaway. At 7000 feet above sea level and nestled in the lush Garhwal Himalayan Range, you can enjoy the beautiful weather from the heights. Every element of Mussoorie, from the undulating hills to the snow-capped mountains and the crisp, fresh air makes it the perfect holiday getaway.

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Manali, one of the most popular hill stations in the country, is a magical destination with picturesque views, lush green forests, flower-carpeted meadows, and blue streams.

McLeodganj, Himachal Pradesh

McLeodganj, also known as The Little Lhasa in India, is the holy residence of the Dalai Lama in exile. Aside from the spiritual, the scenic beauty of this stunning location is truly uplifting. A Tibetan hub, you can explore this wonderful people’s culture and cuisine right here in North India.

