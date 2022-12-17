Want To Experience Ancient Royalty? Well, We Got a List of Palaces in Rajasthan

The weather is pleasant and almost the best to visit Rajasthan. People visiting the state should know that it is rich in culture and heritage which one can discover through the innumerable royal palaces spread across the state. These palaces have today been converted into either heritage sites or hotels and one visits or stays at these places to experience the royalty up close and personal.

Here are some of the most magnificent palaces to stay at/visit if you are going to Rajasthan:

Rajmahal Palace:

Built by Maharaja Sawai Singh II, the Rajmahal palace was a gift for his wife. Today, the place has been converted into a hotel and many tourists come here and stay to experience the royal grandeur of the palace. Many antiques such as the huge chandelier and beautiful marble stairs in the palace are a great temptation for people to come and stay at the hotel.

Rambagh Palace:

Spread over 47 acres of land, the Rambagh Palace is situated 8 kilometres from the city centre. The Maharaj of Jaipur built this palace, and it was his residence in ancient times. However, today it is a hotel and that too is one of the most luxurious ones.

City Palace:

Known as the Chandra Mahal among the locals, the City Palace was built between 1729 and 1732. The architectural style represents a glimpse of Rajasthani, Mughal and European cultures.

Samode Haveli:

Situated 56 kilometres from the city of Jaipur, the Samode Haveli is in the city of Samode, one of the largest cities in Rajasthan. A mix of Rajasthani and Mughal architectural styles makes this palace one of the most royal palaces of all. Moreover, the “Sheesh Mahal” (the Hall Of Mirrors) is in the Samode Palace.

Amer Palace:

Amer Palace, also known as Amber Palace, was once ruled by the Meena dynasty. The whole palace is made of marble and red sandstone, and both give the palace a breathtaking look. The panoramic view of Maota Lake inside the palace makes it a great place to visit and experience its grandeur.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here