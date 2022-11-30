Want To Explore Ajmer? Visit These Amazing Places For A Memorable Experience

Are you a travel lover? Then Rajasthan must be on your bucket list as it is one of the most famous travel destinations in the country. The state has beautiful cities to explore from Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Pushkar and Jaisalmer. Apart from these destinations, Ajmer is also counted among the tourist favourite destinations. During a trip to Ajmer, you can enjoy the historical buildings and its beautiful natural views. Ajmer’s tour can give you a memorable experience.

So let’s now take a look at some famous places to visit in Ajmer.

1. Ajmer Sharif Dargah: This dargah of Garib Nawaz Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti is counted among the holiest places. Along with Dargah Sharif, you may also visit Nizam Gate, Aulia Masjid, Dargah Shrine, Buland Darwaza, Jama Masjid, and Mahfilkhana.

2. Brahma Temple: It is one of the few temples devoted to Lord Brahma. This temple has 52 ghats at the banks of Pushkar Sarovar Lake. This temple was built in the 14th century and is made of marble and stone slabs.

3. Ana Sagar Lake: An artificial lake located in Ajmer, the lake was built during 1135 -1150 AD by king Amoraja. While travelling to Ajmer, sitting at the lakeside and looking at the sunset will give you a wonderful experience.

4. Adhai Din Ka Jhonpda: This structure was transformed into a mosque by Sultan Ghori in 1198 AD. The location is an excellent combo of Indo-Islamic architecture.

5. Ajmer Government Museum: It is one of the well-known tourist spots in Ajmer. The museum is housed in the astounding fortified palace of the Mughal Emperor Akbar. The museum is also called Bharatpur Museum and holds a wealthy series of archaeological artefacts. Along with stone sculptures, inscriptions, armour, and beautiful artworks.

