Want To Explore Majestic Sea Forts Of India? Add These 6 Places To Your Bucket list

When it comes to travelling and exploring places in India, you probably think of hill stations, lush green forests, expansive deserts or exotic beaches. But have you ever considered visiting sea forts? These monuments hold a special place in the history of India. These ancient architectural forts protected the raja-maharajas from enemies attacking their palaces, and guarded treasures and secrets. The excellent craftsmanship and rustic charm of sea forts will take your breath away. Here are six stunning sea forts in India that you must add to your travel bucket list.

Diu Fort

The huge gigantic structure was built by the Portuguese to give a boost to the local tourism. Diu Fort is located on the west coast of India in Diu. Earlier, it was called Praça de Diu by the Portuguese. The fort is known for offering mesmerising views of the Arabian sea.

Aguada Fort

Located on the Sinquerim Beach in Goa, Aguada Fort is a well-preserved 17th-century Portuguese fort. Apart from this, you can also explore the Fort to get familiar with the Portuguese architecture. The highlight of the fort is a four-storey lighthouse and a beautiful view of the sunset. The fort is named after a Portuguese word ‘Agua’ which means water, used to be the replenishing source of freshwater for sailors.

Murud Janjira Fort

Murud Janjira Fort is located on an island near the coastal town of Murud, in the Raigad district of Maharashtra. Covered with the Arabian sea from all four sides, the fort is famous for its huge oval shape structure, providing a seamless view of the Arabian sea from the rooftop. Earlier, the Fort was built by the Sultans. Later, several changes were made in the architecture by the Marathas. The Fort is also known among the famous tourist spots in Maharashtra.

Suvarnadurg Fort

Suvarnadurg Fort, located in Maharashtra, is also called the Golden Fort. Known as the symbol of pride for the Maratha Empire, this fort was built in the 17th-century to defend against sea invasions. Suvarnadurg on the Konkan beach is surrounded by lush-green trees and its large bastions, massive stone blocks continue to stun visitors.

Bekal Fort

Set in the heart of nature, this lofty structure provides magnificent views of the Indian ocean and the Arabian Sea. It is one of the biggest forts in Kerala, witnessing a huge polygonal shape. The imposing views of the majestic hills, beaches and golden sands will surely make you want to visit Bekal fort!

Vijaydurg Fort

Known as the oldest fort in the country, Vijaydurg Fort is situated in Maharashtra. Built in the 13th-century by Raja Bhoja II, was later restructured in the 17th-century by Chhatrapati Shivaji, exemplifying the Maratha architectural style.

