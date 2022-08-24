Want To Explore The Spirituality Of India? Head To Varanasi Right Away

Want to see the spirituality of India? Head to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. This is one of the ancient cities and is also considered one of the holiest places for Hindus. The city has its unique beauty. The centre of attraction of this place is the Banaras ghats, a series of giant steps leading to the Ganges River and the Ganga Aarti.

Apart from these, there are a lot of famous places to visit here. The history of the city of Varanasi, its religion and art have the power to attract people from all over the world. So check out the list of the places to visit in Varanasi.

Banaras Hindu University: This university has been a central part of Varanasi’s identity since 1916. It is spread over 1350 acres, this university is the largest educational institution in the whole of Asia. The university campus is shaded by hundreds of tall trees which offer fresh air from the crowded atmosphere of Banaras Ghat.

Ramnagar Fort and Museum: There are only a few places in India without a fort and Varanasi is no exception. Ramnagar Fort and Museum is located close to the Tulsi Ghat in Varanasi. This 18th-century sandstone fort is no longer used as a defensive structure but has been turned into a museum. Here, you will get to see the vintage belongings of the kings. After this, you can also enjoy the amazing sunset view from the fort itself.

Ganges River: This Ganges River is named after the Hindu goddess Ganga, and is one of the major attractions for tourists. Hindus from all across the world visit here to purify themselves in the holy Ganges water and perform rituals along the dozens of ghats along the river. This blissful place will connect you more deeply with Hindu culture and stay in your memory for years to come.

Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple: One of the main attractions of Varanasi is the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple which is located four kilometres away from the Varanasi Junction Railway Station near the Manikarnika Ghat. This temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and also earned the nickname The Golden Temple for the striking spire – plated with 800 kilograms of pure gold.

Sri Durga Temple: Situated in the west of Assi Ghat, the Sri Durga Temple is a popular tourist destination, especially for Hindus, who visit to pay tribute to the goddess Durga. You can’t skip this 300-year-old temple which is painted red from top to bottom.

