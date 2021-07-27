Want to Feel Positive? Try Vegetarian Diet

People in India prefer vegetarian food. They believe that a plant-based diet helps to keep ailments at bay. Ayurveda also adheres to vegetarian food. It believes that a good and healthy diet improves sleep cycle, gut health, boosts immunity among other things.

So let’s dive into what Ayurveda tells us about eating vegetarian food:

Enhances self-control

People who consume vegetarian food have more self-controlling abilities within themselves. As a consequence, vegetarians live a more fulfilling and positive life.

Being active

Ayurveda, which has an alternative medicine system and boasts historical roots in the Indian subcontinent, also believes that eating fruits and vegetables motivates people to live a more active life.

People who consume non-veg food have fatty deposits in the body, which makes them feel lethargic.

Peace and concentration

Vegetarian food is also considered ‘Sattvik,’ which when translated from Sanskrit means ‘virtuous’ or the quality of being right. Thus, Ayurveda believes that Sattvik food enhances concentration levels and peace of mind, which eventually aids human being’s mental stability.

It also recommends people who are short-tempered to change their diet to vegetarian.

Apart from the benefits that it gives to your body, a vegetarian diet has several benefits to the environment too. Studies have shown that if people remove non-veg and dairy products from their diets (aka vegan diet), they can reduce their carbon footprint by an astonishing 75%.

