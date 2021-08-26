Want to Gain Weight or Muscle? Here's a List of Must-Have Food Items

Gaining weight or adding muscle to your body is as difficult as losing weight. However, by adding certain food items to your daily diet, you can gain weight effectively in a healthy way. Here’s a laydown of the best food items that help you gain weight or healthily add muscle.

Homemade protein smoothies: Drinking homemade protein smoothies is a quick way to gain weight effectively. Smoothies provide around 600 calories with a high amount of protein, minerals, and vitamins.

Rice: Rice is easy to cook, easy to digest and a low-cost carb source to help you gain weight. About 158 grams of cooked white rice provides 204 calories, along with 44 grams of carbs.

Nuts and nut butter: About 1/4 cup of almonds contains 170 calories, 6 grams of protein, 4 grams of fibre, and 15 grams of healthy fats. They can play a vital role in helping you gain weight and they are easy to add to so many recipes.

Red meat: Red meat is considered one of the best muscle-building food items available. It is loaded with leucine. The amino acid present in red meat helps stimulate muscle protein synthesis.

Potatoes and starches: Potatoes and other starchy foods are an easy and cost-effective way to add calories. Consuming healthy starches daily is an effective way to increase the intake of nutrients and fibre. It boosts your calorie intake, and increases your muscle glycogen stores.

Cheese: Cheese is loaded with protein healthy fats. Adding cheese to your meals will enhance the taste but will provide the required calories.

Full fat yoghurt and milk: Nothing can be better than consuming full-fat Greek yoghurt and milk. Yoghurt and milk have a great nutritional profile, including a well-balanced mix of protein, healthy fat, and carbs.

To gain weight, it’s also important to constantly eat more calories than burning with daily activity. However, lifting weights is important, too, to build muscle than just adding fat to the body.

