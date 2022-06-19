Want to Get Benefit of Yoga During Your Binge-Watching Time? Try These Asanas

Yoga is said to be one of the best exercises for your body and mind. It not only keeps you in shape but also helps you relax and relieve depression. In a busy life, it is hard to take out time for exercising and recreational activities. Just the way you want to give time to your body, in the same manner, you might also feel to watch your favourite show. However, two can’t be possible together. Right? No, this time you are a little off-board. Celebrity yoga expert, Anushka has come up with some interesting asanas which can be performed while binge-watching.

Anushka has shared a video in which she is performing some of the simplest asanas which can be done while watching television. She captioned the video, “Next time you are binge-watching your favourite show, keep that popcorn aside and practice these asanas that help you stay fitter and healthier.”

Let’s take a look at the asanas which the yoga expert is suggesting us to perform on our next binge-watch marathon.

Malasana

This easy sitting posture is known to be highly useful for stretching your hips. It also helps in relaxing the lower back, glutes and hamstrings. It improves blood circulation and tightens the muscles of abdomen and thighs.

Ardha Matsyendra

The twisting asana which Anushka has suggested next is best for your spine. It elongates the spine and improves posture of the body. Not just this, it also releases back tension and strengthens the muscles.

Bhadrasana

The meditating pose releases positive energy from your mind and helps you relax. It stretches the legs and strengthens the thighs, hips and buttocks. It also makes your body gain flexibility.

Gomukhasana

While performing Gomukhasana all your body tens to be stretching. During this asana, almost all body joints are in function. This lead to the proper blood flow in the body. An improved blood circulation helps gain energy, strength and nutrition.

Ardha Chandrasana

Known as the half moon pose, this asana is best for the people suffering from back pain. It not only reliefs pain but also opens chest and shoulders.

So, next time you switch on your binge-watching mode, try these asanas for dual benefit.

