Want To Get Glowing Skin, Why Not Try Alum

We all want a clear and glowing skin but with the increase in pollution levels and heat it is tough to do so. The skin becomes a victim of various problems such as pimples, acne, wrinkles, fine lines, and spots. We spend our hard-earned money on various expensive skincare products. But sadly, that glow doesn’t last long. There is a simple way out though.Washing the face daily with alum water can help in curing all these problems.

Alum is rich in medicinal properties and hence is used in many home remedies. Here are a few benefits of alum.

Get rid of dark spots

To get rid of dark spots try using alum powder dissolved in water on the affected areas every morning Apart from this, you can also apply alum as a face pack. For this, make a paste by mixing one teaspoon of olive oil with one teaspoon of alum powder.

Advertisement

Helps tighten the skin

The skin starts sagging with age and alum can be used to tighten it. For this, use a pinch of alum powder with one teaspoon of egg whites and rose water. Now, apply it to the face and let it dry. Wash your face with cold water once it dries completely. Try this remedy two to three times a week and see the difference in your appearance.

Get rid of pimples

Alum also helps in reducing pimples. Make a paste of alum powder and water and apply it directly on the affected area. The anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties of alum are helpful in eliminating acne.

Elimination of unwanted facial hair

Alum also helps in eliminating facial hair. Make a paste of alum in a spoonful of rose water and apply it all over your face. The alum will remove the unwanted facial hair and the rose will give you a fresh glow on your face.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.