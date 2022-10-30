Want to Get Rid of Dark Circles and Pigmentation? Try This Beauty Hack by Bhagyashree

Tired of dark circles and pigmentation? The skin layer under the eyes is said to be one of the thinnest and the most delicate skin in the human body. The finely textured layer has no oil glands and thus becomes susceptible to dark circles, shadows, or rings. What makes it worse is that dark under-eye circles become instantly noticeable. Women often end up trying a series of masks to get rid of the dark patch and now Maine Pyar Kiya fame Bhagyasharee has shared her personal beauty hack to get rid of these dark circles and pigmentation.

Bhagyashree’s beauty hack

In a video shared by the Bollywood actress, Bhagyashree revealed that she uses this simple yet effective beauty hack often to deal with dark patches under her eyes. It is aloe vera that plays an important part in her tip.

What are the ingredients required?

Aloe Vera Banana

How to apply?

In the clip, Bhagyashree uses the inside of the banana peel to mix it with aloe vera. The next step is to apply the mixture directly under the eyes. According to the actress, the mixture should be kept for about 20 minutes before using cold water to wash it away. She stated, “One easy way to do away with dark circles and pigmentation under your eyes. Use a mixture of aloe vera and the inside of the banana peel. Apply it and let it remain for about 20mins before you wash it away with cold water. Do try this. I do it often when I am exhausted from travels or after a long shoot.” Watch the video here:

How do dark circles develop?

Experts suggested that the patches are associated with a series of causes including ageing, heredity, physical or mental stress, nutritional deficiencies, hormonal changes, and lack of sleep. In addition to this, too much exposure to the sun can also result in the formation of dark patches as the body produces more melanin when exposed to the sun. Along with psychological and emotional influences, dermatologists also suggest dehydration and anaemia can also produce dark under-eye skin.

