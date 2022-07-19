Want To Get Rid Of Itchy Scalp and Hair Loss? Try These Home Remedies

Itchy scalp and hair loss are exceedingly common problems among people. However, scalp pruritus, generally known as an itchy scalp, is often caused by dandruff as well as an inflammatory skin condition called seborrheic dermatitis.

Sometimes the scalp may itch as a result of fungal infections, allergic responses to hair products, and irritated hair follicles, which can potentially harm hair follicles and result in hair loss.

As per Medical News Today, listed below are some other conditions that can cause itchy scalp and hair loss:

Dandruff:

Dandruff can lead to itchy as well as dry scalp. However, dandruff only results in hair loss if a person ignores it for an extended period of time and often scratches their scalp.

Atopic dermatitis:

Atopic dermatitis can result in excessive scratching, which can briefly result in hair loss even though it is not a direct cause of hair loss.

Scalp ringworm:

Ringworm results in patches as well as hair loss. It is a fungal infection that forms an itchy red rash in the form of a ring on a person’s scalp. Fungal infections like ringworm itself can frail one’s hair follicles and lead to hair loss.

Folliculitis:

In folliculitis, a person’s hair follicles get inflamed. It results in temporary hair loss as well as itchiness on the scalp. As per the National Library of Medicine, the most common causes of folliculitis are bacterial and fungal diseases.

Psoriasis:

Psoriasis is an autoimmune disorder that results in the development of dry, red areas that are covered with silvery scales. Scales caused by psoriasis can appear on the scalp and are frequently itchy. If someone scratches the psoriasis scabs on their scalp, and the scabs come off, it can result in hair loss.

Some of the home remedies, as per the Healthline, which can aid in the itchy scalp are as follows:

Organic coconut oil

Peppermint oil

Apple cider vinegar

Tea tree oil

Meditation

Selenium sulfide

Ketoconazole shampoo

