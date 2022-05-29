Want To Get Rid Of Oily Skin? Manage Your Body’s Sebum Production

Do you also struggle with greasy skin during summers? While you can blame your low water intake or diet for the same, a major reason behind it is the imbalance of sebum production by the sebaceous glands of one’s body. Now you may ask what is sebum? It is an oily, waxy substance that is also one of the main ingredients of natural oils produced by the body. As per a report by Verywell Health, sebum has antibacterial properties that help the body to fight unwanted infections and other issues.

The report also states that sebum is a protective shield that protects the skin from UV radiation and oxidative skin damage. It not only combats inflammation but also promotes skin hydration as well as flexibility. Sebum is also responsible for transporting fat-soluble antioxidants to the surface of the skin.

The sebum production and quality get hampered by an improper beauty regime. The toxic make-up products take a toll on the inbuilt elements and wash away sebum from the skin and scalp. The hair gets brittle and dry, as the sebum gets washed away from the scalp.

Both low and over sebum production have a negative effect on the body. People who get on rigorous diet plans and starve themselves or undergo long-term malnutrition are also likely to face low sebum production as per the aforementioned report. On the other hand, the hyperactive sebaceous glands are responsible for the over-production of sebum, which makes the skin oily and greasy. Overproduction of sebum can cause large pores, oily skin, blackheads, and whiteheads.

Wondering how to balance low sebum production?

Take lukewarm water baths instead of hot as hot water strips-off skin’s natural oils. Moisturise your skin, with body oil or good quality moisturizer. Stay hydrated, and keep drinking plenty of water. Eat Omega 3 rich food.

How to balance the overproduction of sebum?

Massage with an ice pack. Use oil cleansers as it helps in replacing the dirt and excess sebum from face. Clay packs can remove excess oil, dirt, and dead skin cells from the skin. Avoid foods that disrupt blood sugar levels or are high in saturated fat.

Sebum is a vital component of the skin, it moisturizes and protects the surface of the entire body. Having too much of a good thing, or too little – both have negative impacts hence, it is essential to balance the body’s sebum production. If you have chapped or cracking skin, oily patches, or severe acne, it is advised to reach out to a healthcare provider.

